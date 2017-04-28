NightSide – WBZ Cares – Good Sports

BOSTON (CBS) – Every month, WBZ highlights a local charitable organization doing good work here in the Boston area as part of our ongoing series, WBZ Cares. This month, we talk with Good Sports, a group dedicated to making sure all kids have access to sports programs and equipment. Playing sports can teach valuable life lessons and provide an outlet for kids who desperately need one. Tune in to hear about the work Good Sports does and how you can get involved or find out more. Did you play sports growing up? How did that opportunity benefit you?
Originally broadcast April 27th, 2017.