NightSide – A Legal Discussion on Sanctuary Cities

April 28, 2017 1:10 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Ever since a judge blocked President Trump’s administration from withholding federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities earlier this week, there has been a legal debate raging across the country. Does the federal government have the power to cut off funds to cities that refuse to follow federal law or policy? Do local governments have the authority to set their own immigration policies or must they follow orders from the nation’s capital? Dan is joined in studio by Boston University Law Professor Jack Beermann to debate the issue.

Originally broadcast April 27th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch