NightSide – A Legal Discussion on Sanctuary Cities

BOSTON (CBS) – Ever since a judge blocked President Trump’s administration from withholding federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities earlier this week, there has been a legal debate raging across the country. Does the federal government have the power to cut off funds to cities that refuse to follow federal law or policy? Do local governments have the authority to set their own immigration policies or must they follow orders from the nation’s capital? Dan is joined in studio by Boston University Law Professor Jack Beermann to debate the issue.
Originally broadcast April 27th, 2017.