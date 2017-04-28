Poll: Mass. Voters Look To Gov. Baker To Lead Charge Against Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – From the travel ban to plans for Obamacare repeal and tax reform, the first 100 days of the Trump administration have raised multiple issues with major potential impact on Massachusetts.

A new survey that will be released on Monday took the pulse of voters statewide.

Novus Group poll results obtained by WBZ showed a sky high level of concern over the Trump administration’s proposed actions.

These results may impact Governor Charlie Baker’s bid for re-election.

Baker did his best in his January State of the State speech to distance himself from President Trump.

“Too much of what passes for political dialogue these days isn’t dialogue at all,” Baker said in the January speech.

From Medicaid reductions as part of health care reform to changes in the tax code, these might impact the state economy, which is very reliant on federal funding.

Asked how worried they are that federal budget cuts might disproportionately impact Massachusetts, 71 percent said they were very or somewhat concerned, while only 23 percent said they were not so concerned or not concerned at all.

While voters want to see our local political leaders fighting back, they are looking to Baker, the lone statewide republican leader. Baker has come under fire from some local democrats for supposedly not opposing Trump aggressively enough.

In the survey, 36 percent of voters said Baker is the person they look to the most to protect our federal subsidies.

Both senators, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, were looked to for help by 30 percent, with the all-democratic house delegation trailing well behind.

There are few states where Trump is less popular than here in Massachusetts. Local democrats have tried to hang that burden around Governor Baker’s neck, with little apparent success.

If Obamacare repeal and Trump budget cuts fulfill the worst local fears reflected in these poll numbers, watch for the Baker blame game to gain some traction.