Report: Isaiah Thomas Attending Sister’s Funeral Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas will attend the funeral of his sister Chyna on Saturday, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. He will fly home to Tacoma, Wash. to attend the service after the Celtics play the Bulls in Game 6 of their opening-round playoff series on Friday night in Chicago.

Chyna Thomas was killed in a single-car crash in Federal Way, Wash. in the early morning hours of April 15. She was just 22 years old. Isaiah left practice that same day and has already flown home once to grieve with his family and friends.

Isaiah recently stated that he’s still “not here” mentally and emotionally, an understandable state to be in amid such unimaginable grief. It has mostly not adversely affected his play on the court, as Isaiah has not only played in all five games of the series but has excelled. Isaiah has averaged 25.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 three-pointers per game in the series.

The Celtics currently lead the Bulls 3-2 with a chance to win the series on Friday and move on to the second round. If the Bulls win on Friday, Game 7 will take place at the TD Garden in Boston at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Regardless of the result of the series, Isaiah’s performance amid his family tragedy has been nothing short of inspiring.