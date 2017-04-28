Felger & Mazz NFL Draft Big Board: Quarterbacks

April 28, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Draft, 98.5 The Sports Hub, Felger & Mazz Big Board 2017, Felger And Massarotti, New England Patriots, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — How often do mock drafts get it right?

The scientific process of guessing who NFL teams will select when the draft rolls around is a great way to generate a ton of content for readers to pore over every year, but it very rarely hits with actual selections come draft weekend.

Sick of the mock draft process, Felger & Mazz came up with their own way of figuring out who Bill Belichick and company will pick: By throwing markers at a draft magazine.

Mock it all you want, but the practice yields results. Since they started the Felger & Mazz Big Board, the show has successfully “predicted” Patriots draft picks Jake Bequette, Aaron Dobson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Flowers, Cyrus Jones and Jacoby Brissett.

That’s six correct picks in five years. Eat your heart out, Mel Kiper Jr.!

So with the NFL Draft set for Thursday, it’s time for Mazz and Jim Murray (and in this segment, Brian Robb) to rear back and chuck a marker at a draft magazine.

More Big Board: Offensive Line | Tight End | Wide Receivers | Running Backs | Defensive Line | Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties

You can watch all the action in the video above, and here are the quarterbacks and kicker (who is also a punter) the Felger & Mazz crew hit on Thursday:

Quarterbacks
C.J. Beathard, Iowa
Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech
Sefo Liufau, Colorado

Kickers
Austin Rehkow, Idaho (a kicker and punter)

Thus concludes the 2017 Felger & Mazz Big Board. Here’s a look at all their picks:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch