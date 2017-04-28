Dashcam Video Shows Alleged Drugged Driver Nearly Colliding With Police Cruiser

April 28, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Drugged Driving, New Hampshire, Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Alarming dashcam video shows a Pelham, New Hampshire police officer swerving to avoid an allegedly impaired driver.

Authorities say the officer was heading north in his cruiser on Route 38 by Webster Avenue just after 4 p.m. Thursday when he needed to act quick in order to dodge a vehicle that had crossed over the yellow lines.

“As the Jeep passed, Officer [Adam] Thistle noticed that the operator appeared to be asleep,” police said.

The officer turned on his lights and went after the Jeep Grand Cherokee as it narrowly missed head-on collisions with multiple vehicles.

The Jeep can be seen going completely off the road before police pulled over the driver, who showed “signs of impairment.”

Alexander Clement (Image credit: Pelham police)

Alexander Clement, 27, of Pelham, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and reckless operation.

