Dashcam Video Shows Alleged Drugged Driver Nearly Colliding With Police Cruiser

PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Alarming dashcam video shows a Pelham, New Hampshire police officer swerving to avoid an allegedly impaired driver.
Authorities say the officer was heading north in his cruiser on Route 38 by Webster Avenue just after 4 p.m. Thursday when he needed to act quick in order to dodge a vehicle that had crossed over the yellow lines.
“As the Jeep passed, Officer [Adam] Thistle noticed that the operator appeared to be asleep,” police said.
The officer turned on his lights and went after the Jeep Grand Cherokee as it narrowly missed head-on collisions with multiple vehicles.
The Jeep can be seen going completely off the road before police pulled over the driver, who showed “signs of impairment.”
Alexander Clement, 27, of Pelham, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and reckless operation.