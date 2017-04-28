Reports: Browns Tried Get Garoppolo Thursday, Trying Again Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may still be holding onto Jimmy Garoppolo, but that doesn’t mean the Browns have given up trying to get him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Friday afternoon that the Browns once again tried to trade for Tom Brady’s backup quarterback during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday. Schefter has repeatedly reported throughout the offseason that the Patriots will not be trading Garoppolo, and as of Thursday they are still “not interested” in such a deal.

Browns inquired last night about trading for Patriots' QB Jimmy Garappolo and were told, once again, NE not interested, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2017

Despite Schefter’s hard stance on the Garoppolo story, the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot added an intriguing wrinkle later on Friday. Cabot tweeted that the Browns are expected to try to trade for Garoppolo yet again on Friday, and that the response from the Patriots on Thursday was “Not enough” rather than a flat-out “No.”

ICYMI: Expect #Browns to try to trade for Garoppolo again today. Now they have more ammo, including extra 1st in '18 https://t.co/N4FkG0nwex — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 28, 2017

My guess is that the #Patriots told the #Browns "not enough'' last night instead of a flat out "no'' on Jimmy Garoppolo — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 28, 2017

In light of the Browns’ latest attempt to trade for Garoppolo coming during the first round of the draft, their offer(s) presumably included one of their first-round picks. They now have the Texans’ 2018 first-round pick, which the Browns may believe could push them over the top for a Garoppolo offer.

Schefter has previously said, presumably as hyperbole, that the Patriots wouldn’t trade Garoppolo for four first-round picks. So even if the Browns are trying to trade the Patriots both of their firsts next year, it still may not be close to enough for Garoppolo.