Malden Chemical Spill Sends 17 To Hospital

April 28, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Chemical Spill, Hazardous Materials, Malden

MALDEN (CBS) – A chemical spill at a Malden health care facility sent 17 people to the hospital Friday.

The 17 were all staff people with a visiting nurse and a hospice agency on the fourth floor.

Six were taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. Six were taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford. The name of the facility where the others were taken is not known.

Ambulances were called to the scene after patients at the 178 Savin Street facility complained of nausea and breathing difficulties.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

A state hazardous materials team is on the way to the location.

The name of the chemical substance is unknown at this time.

 

