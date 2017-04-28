Wedding Dress Found On Billerica Road Back With It’s Bride

BILLERICA (CBS) – The owner of the wedding dress found along Bridle Road in Billerica has come forward to claim the dress.

The dress was reported as lost on April 20 and the Wilmington woman who lost it said it fell out of her car while she was moving.

The woman went to the Billerica Police Station where she described the gown. Then she showed officers a photo of her wearing the dress.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released by police, but they say she was happy to get the dress back and thanked them for their work in finding her.

Police say she will take the dress to a consignment shop.

After the dress was reported as lost, Billerica Police posted a Tweet.

This wedding dress was recovered on Bridle Road about 6:45 PM. Give us a call if it's yours 978-667-1212 pic.twitter.com/QfVVWFiWQc — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) April 19, 2017

Police also say a Roslindale woman came forward but was unable to prove it belonged to her.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports

