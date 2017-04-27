WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Camuti Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

April 27, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Stephen Rakes, William Camuti

WOBURN, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Convicted killer William Camuti was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Middlesex County District Court issued the sentence after a jury Wednesday found Camuti guilty in the 2013 poisoning death of an alleged extortion victim of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.

stephenrakes crop Camuti Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

Stephen Rakes, who was poisoned to death in July 2013, had claimed Whitey Bulger had forced him to sell his South Boston liquor store to serve as a gang headquarters. (Photo Credit: Chris Gobeille-WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say Camuti killed 59-year-old Stephen Rakes in July 2013 when they were meeting in Waltham over a business deal. Authorities say Camuti gave Rakes an iced coffee laced with potassium cyanide and dumped his body in a wooded area.

rakes Camuti Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

The woods in Lincoln where Rakes’ body was found in July 2013. (WBZ-TV)

Rakes had hoped to testify in Bulger’s 2013 trial but wasn’t called by prosecutors. Bulger was sentenced to two life terms in a racketeering case.

Authorities say Rakes’ death was the result of a business dispute and was not tied to the Bulger case.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

Listen