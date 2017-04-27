Camuti Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

WOBURN, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Convicted killer William Camuti was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The Middlesex County District Court issued the sentence after a jury Wednesday found Camuti guilty in the 2013 poisoning death of an alleged extortion victim of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.
Prosecutors say Camuti killed 59-year-old Stephen Rakes in July 2013 when they were meeting in Waltham over a business deal. Authorities say Camuti gave Rakes an iced coffee laced with potassium cyanide and dumped his body in a wooded area.
Rakes had hoped to testify in Bulger’s 2013 trial but wasn’t called by prosecutors. Bulger was sentenced to two life terms in a racketeering case.
Authorities say Rakes’ death was the result of a business dispute and was not tied to the Bulger case.
