Wellesley High School Coach Arrested For Child Pornography

WELLESLEY (CBS) – A Wellesley High School assistant track coach has been arrested and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

The U.S. District Attorney’s office says 69-year-old Walter Johnson of Framingham, who is a former Harvard University track coach, is facing federal charges.

Wellesley Public School Superintendent David Lussier says Johnson was also a special education teaching assistant at Wellesley Middle School and was immediately terminated after the arrest.

Lussier says the information is “disturbing” and officials are working closely with investigators.

In January, federal agents began an investigation into child pornography being traded by a Craigslist user. The investigation led to Johnson.

When federal agents searched Johnson’s Framingham home Thursday morning, they found child pornography on several devices. Johnson also allegedly admitted to sending and receiving child pornography with people he met on Craigslist.

A detention and probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 1.

Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison for distribution of child pornography and up to 10 years for possession.