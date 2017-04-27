WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Wegmans Hash Browns Sold In Mass. Recalled, Could Also Contain Golf Ball Pieces

April 27, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Recall, Wegmans

ROCHESTER, NY (CBS) — A recall of hash browns that could be contaminated with golf ball materials has been expanded to include Wegmans supermarkets in the Bay State.

McCain Foods said Wednesday it has received two complaints from consumers of hard plastic or rubber pieces in the hash browns. As a result, it is recalling Wegmans Brand 28-ounce bags of frozen O’Brien Hash Browns with UPC 07789036523 that were sold in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Full Recall Info

The recalled hash browns were made on Oct. 21, 2016 and had product code date B161021 on the bag. Eating them can pose health risks like choking.

wegmans hash browns Wegmans Hash Browns Sold In Mass. Recalled, Could Also Contain Golf Ball Pieces

The recalled hash browns (Image credit FDA)

An earlier recall for frozen hash browns possibly containing golf balls that “may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes” did not impact Massachusetts.

wegmans Wegmans Hash Browns Sold In Mass. Recalled, Could Also Contain Golf Ball Pieces

(WBZ-TV)

Anyone who bought the recalled hash browns should not eat them. Recalled products can be returned to Wegmans for a refund.

