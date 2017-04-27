Wegmans Hash Browns Sold In Mass. Recalled, Could Also Contain Golf Ball Pieces

ROCHESTER, NY (CBS) — A recall of hash browns that could be contaminated with golf ball materials has been expanded to include Wegmans supermarkets in the Bay State.
McCain Foods said Wednesday it has received two complaints from consumers of hard plastic or rubber pieces in the hash browns. As a result, it is recalling Wegmans Brand 28-ounce bags of frozen O’Brien Hash Browns with UPC 07789036523 that were sold in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The recalled hash browns were made on Oct. 21, 2016 and had product code date B161021 on the bag. Eating them can pose health risks like choking.
An earlier recall for frozen hash browns possibly containing golf balls that “may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes” did not impact Massachusetts.
Anyone who bought the recalled hash browns should not eat them. Recalled products can be returned to Wegmans for a refund.