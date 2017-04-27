Two Men Charged With Lawrence Car Fires In Alleged Insurance Scam

April 27, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Commonwealth Motors, Lawrence car fires

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Two men have been arrested in connection with deliberately setting fire to several cars at a Lawrence car dealership.

Lawrence Police say that Sean Demers, 36, of Dracut, and Alberto Medina, 43, of Methuen have been charged with four counts each of burning cars at Commonwealth Motors.

Demers was arrested last Friday and Medina was arrested Wednesday in what police say was an alleged insurance scam.

Both men have also been charged with breaking and entering.

Investigators determined that the fires were set intentionally and damage was estimated at over $100,000.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said four vehicles were set on fire outside the dealership’s collision shop area. Two other vehicles suffered heat damage.

Moriarty told WBZ in February that he could see the suspects deliberately setting the fires.

Medina is scheduled to be charged on Thursday.

Demers was charged Friday and has been ordered to stay away from Commonwealth Motors.

A pretrial hearing for Demers has been set for June 5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia