Two Men Charged With Lawrence Car Fires In Alleged Insurance Scam

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Two men have been arrested in connection with deliberately setting fire to several cars at a Lawrence car dealership.

Lawrence Police say that Sean Demers, 36, of Dracut, and Alberto Medina, 43, of Methuen have been charged with four counts each of burning cars at Commonwealth Motors.

Demers was arrested last Friday and Medina was arrested Wednesday in what police say was an alleged insurance scam.

Both men have also been charged with breaking and entering.

Investigators determined that the fires were set intentionally and damage was estimated at over $100,000.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said four vehicles were set on fire outside the dealership’s collision shop area. Two other vehicles suffered heat damage.

Moriarty told WBZ in February that he could see the suspects deliberately setting the fires.

Medina is scheduled to be charged on Thursday.

Demers was charged Friday and has been ordered to stay away from Commonwealth Motors.

A pretrial hearing for Demers has been set for June 5.