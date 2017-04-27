2 Teens Arrested In Shooting Of Taunton Liquor Store Clerk

April 27, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: Taunton

TAUNTON (CBS) – Two teenagers were arrested early Thursday morning in the shooting of a liquor store clerk during a botched robbery.

Two young men tried to rob Eagan’s Package Store on Cohannet Street at about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the woman behind the counter refused to give anything up and then grabbed a shotgun one of the men was carrying. She was shot once and the two ran away.

Police said the two suspects, ages 17 and 18, were found in separate locations in Taunton overnight.

The arrests were first reported by WPRI-TV in Providence.

Both will be brought to court Thursday, according to police.

The 41-year-old clerk is at Rhode Island Hospital in stable, but serious condition.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia