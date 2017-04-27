Man Convicted In Poisoning Death Of Bulger Extortion Victim

April 27, 2017 12:05 AM
Filed Under: Stephen Rakes, William Camuti

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted in the 2013 poisoning death of an alleged extortion victim of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office says a jury found 72-year-old William Camuti guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday. He is to be sentenced Thursday.

stephenrakes crop Man Convicted In Poisoning Death Of Bulger Extortion Victim

Stephen Rakes, who was poisoned to death in July 2013, had claimed Whitey Bulger had forced him to sell his South Boston liquor store to serve as a gang headquarters. (Photo Credit: Chris Gobeille-WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say Camuti killed 59-year-old Stephen Rakes in July 2013 when they were meeting in Waltham over a business deal. Authorities say Camuti gave Rakes an iced coffee laced with potassium cyanide and dumped his body in a wooded area.

rakes Man Convicted In Poisoning Death Of Bulger Extortion Victim

The woods in Lincoln where Rakes’ body was found in July 2013. (WBZ-TV)

Rakes had hoped to testify in Bulger’s 2013 trial but wasn’t called by prosecutors. Bulger was sentenced to two life terms in a racketeering case.

Authorities say Rakes’ death was the result of a business dispute and was not tied to the Bulger case.

