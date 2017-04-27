NightSide – Obama’s Iran Deal Was Worse Than We Thought

April 27, 2017 1:10 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – When former President Obama announced the nuclear deal with Iran, not everyone felt the agreement was in the United States’ best interest. But now, more details regarding what the U.S. gave up in the deal have surfaced, and it looks even worse. As part of the agreement, fourteen fugitives had their cases or international arrest warrants dropped. Some of these men were known to be dangerous arms dealers. Josh Meyer, senior investigative reporter for Politico, talks with Dan about these new details and how the Obama administration tried to cover them up. Does this change your mind about the Iranian nuclear deal?

Originally broadcast April 26th, 2017.

