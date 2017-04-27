‘Miracle’ Actor, Holliston Native Michael Mantenuto Dead At 35

BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts native who starred in the movie “Miracle” died this week.
Michael Mantenuto died Monday at 35 years old in Washington state.
He was born in Holliston and is survived by his wife and two children.
Mantenuto, who played hockey at the University of Maine, played Jack O’Callahan in the 2004 Disney movie. The film portrayed the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that defied odds to win the gold medal.
After his role in Miracle, Mantenuto acted in two other films before joining the military.