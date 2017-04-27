Joe Mathieu Leaving Morning Anchor Seat At WBZ NewsRadio

April 27, 2017 11:03 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – There is a big change coming to Boston morning radio. WBZ NewsRadio 1030 announced that anchor Joe Mathieu will be leaving the station at the end of April.

Mathieu’s voice has been greeting morning listeners on WBZ-AM for the last six years. His final day on the air will be Friday, April 28.

Prior to taking over the morning microphone, Mathieu ran the POTUS channel on XM Satellite radio. He also previously worked at CBS Marketwatch, providing business reports for WBZ, among other stations.

mathieu keller Joe Mathieu Leaving Morning Anchor Seat At WBZ NewsRadio

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Joe Mathieu. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s been an honor anchoring mornings at WBZ,” Mathieu said. “Whether I was reporting from Washington or from the deck of an aircraft carrier it was a pleasure to bring important stories to Boston and to share time on the air with my co-anchor Deb Lawler and to work with so many talented professionals in the WBZ newsroom.”

“Joe’s versatility as an anchor, reporter, and his experience covering the White House were valuable assets to WBZ and he will be missed,” News & Program Director Peter Casey said in a statement to the WBZ staff.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Paul Yovino says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    …and where is he going. Perhaps, he is getting off a sinking ship before Entercom takes over WBZ and sends it into the gutter like they did to WRKO. As the bumper sticker says, “Entercom Happens !”

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Sue Spofford Ranshaw says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Oh, no, Joe!

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Paul C. Aldrich says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Sorry to lose you on BZ
    , Joe. Best of luck in whatever you do next. Will miss the crossover every morning, too.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Frank Cruz says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Sorry to see you go Joe. Been listening to crossover for years. Best of luck on your new adventure, always looked forward to it on my drive into work

    Reply | Report comment
  5. David Houle says:
    April 27, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Best of luck to you! I hope you negotiate a great deal with a great company.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Michael Halchuk says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Sorry to see you go.Post were you are going so we can follow you. Mornings won’t be same with you

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Holt Murray (@holtmurray) says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Happy to see Joe will be taking the reins in the morning on 89.7 WGBH. Should be a great listen!

    Reply | Report comment

