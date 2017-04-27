Joe Mathieu Leaving Morning Anchor Seat At WBZ NewsRadio

BOSTON (CBS) – There is a big change coming to Boston morning radio. WBZ NewsRadio 1030 announced that anchor Joe Mathieu will be leaving the station at the end of April.
Mathieu’s voice has been greeting morning listeners on WBZ-AM for the last six years. His final day on the air will be Friday, April 28.
Prior to taking over the morning microphone, Mathieu ran the POTUS channel on XM Satellite radio. He also previously worked at CBS Marketwatch, providing business reports for WBZ, among other stations.
“It’s been an honor anchoring mornings at WBZ,” Mathieu said. “Whether I was reporting from Washington or from the deck of an aircraft carrier it was a pleasure to bring important stories to Boston and to share time on the air with my co-anchor Deb Lawler and to work with so many talented professionals in the WBZ newsroom.”
“Joe’s versatility as an anchor, reporter, and his experience covering the White House were valuable assets to WBZ and he will be missed,” News & Program Director Peter Casey said in a statement to the WBZ staff.
One Comment
…and where is he going. Perhaps, he is getting off a sinking ship before Entercom takes over WBZ and sends it into the gutter like they did to WRKO. As the bumper sticker says, “Entercom Happens !”
Oh, no, Joe!
Sorry to lose you on BZ
, Joe. Best of luck in whatever you do next. Will miss the crossover every morning, too.
Sorry to see you go Joe. Been listening to crossover for years. Best of luck on your new adventure, always looked forward to it on my drive into work
Best of luck to you! I hope you negotiate a great deal with a great company.
Sorry to see you go.Post were you are going so we can follow you. Mornings won’t be same with you
Happy to see Joe will be taking the reins in the morning on 89.7 WGBH. Should be a great listen!