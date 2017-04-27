Felger & Mazz NFL Draft Big Board: Safeties

BOSTON (CBS) — How often do mock drafts get it right?

The scientific process of guessing who NFL teams will select when the draft rolls around is a great way to generate a ton of content for readers to pore over every year, but it very rarely hits with actual selections come draft weekend.

Sick of the mock draft process, Felger & Mazz came up with their own way of figuring out who Bill Belichick and company will pick: By throwing markers at a draft magazine.

Mock it all you want, but the practice yields results. Since they started the Felger & Mazz Big Board, the show has successfully “predicted” Patriots draft picks Jake Bequette, Aaron Dobson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Flowers, Cyrus Jones and Jacoby Brissett.

That’s six correct picks in five years. Eat your heart out, Mel Kiper Jr.!

So with the NFL Draft set for Thursday, it’s time for Mazz and Jim Murray (and in this segment, Brian Robb) to rear back and chuck a marker at a draft magazine.

You can watch all the action in the video above, and here are the safeties the Felger & Mazz crew hit on Thursday:

Budda Baker, Washington

Eddie Jackson, Alabama

Lorenzo Jerome, St. Francis (Pa.)