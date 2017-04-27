Warren ‘Troubled’ By Obama’s $400,000 Wall Street Speaking Fee

BOSTON (CBS) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren is weighing in on former President Barack Obama’s pricey speaking fee for a Wall Street conference later this year.

Obama is set to deliver remarks at an event about health care hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald financial services firm. He’ll be receiving $400,000 for the speech.

The senator from Massachusetts was promoting her new book on Radio Andy Thursday and asked what she thought about Obama’s plans.

“Well I was troubled by that,” Warren said. “One of the things I talk about in the book is the influence of money. I describe it as the snake that slithers through Washington.”

Warren went on to speak more generally about the nature of money and politics.

There has been plenty of heat on social media for Obama, who had criticized the “fat cat bankers on Wall Street” during his presidency.

An Obama adviser defended the former president’s Wall Street record and said that his speeches “will be true to his values, his vision and his record.”