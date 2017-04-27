What’s Up This Weekend: Open Market, North End Eats, Art In Bloom

Tasty North End eats, floral art, and opening day of a favorite local outdoor market are all in store this weekend.

Open Market Opening Day

The SoWa Open Market is back for the season. Every weekend features more than 150 vendors in, “Boston’s largest celebration of local artists, farmers, chefs, brewers and musicians.” There are also food trucks and a beer garden. New this year, this market in the South End has expanded to both Sundays AND Saturdays, 10am-4pm. MORE INFO: sowaboston.com

Taste of the North End

A charitable food festival that is sure to leave you satisfied, Friday night’s Taste of the North End features more than 45 restaurants, bakeries and alcohol distributors. For a $100 ticket, you can eat and drink your way through the samplings of all your North End favorites, set up at the DCR’s Steriti Rink on Commercial Street. The festival raises money for North End charities. MORE INFO & TICKETS: totne.org

Art in Bloom

Celebrate spring at the Museum of Fine Arts, with this annual festival of flowers and fine arts. Local garden clubs craft floral interpretations to accompany pieces from the MFA’s collection. The three-day-only Art in Bloom event also features design demonstrations. MORE INFO: mfa.org

Canoe & Kayak Races

On Sunday 1,500 racers will take to the Charles River, and thousands of spectators will line the river banks, for the 35th Run of the Charles. It is New England’s largest flat bottom boat race, featuring canoe and kayak racers from all over. Events begin up and down the river, from Dedham to Brighton, with a Finish Line Festival at Artesani Park. MORE INFO: crwa.org

Japan Festival

A celebration of Japanese culture and food takes over Boston Common on Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm. In addition to 100 booths featuring art and your favorite Japanese eats, there will be a stage for musical performances and one for special performances and cosplay. Last year, more than 60,000 people attended the festival, which is located in the corner of the Common near Beacon & Charles Streets. MORE INFO: japanfestivalboston.org