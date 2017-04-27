Boston Debate League – Preparing Our Youth for the Future

April 29, 2017
Boston Debate League is a local non-profit organization whose mission is to integrate argumentation and competitive debate into the Boston Public Schools, in order to develop critical thinkers, who are ready for college, for a career and engagement with the world around them. BDL programs currently exist in 36 BPS middle and high schools and serve more than 900 students in its English and Spanish debate divisions. On this edition of Centro, learn about what this unique organization. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with BDL’s executive director Mike Wasserman and student participant Santiago Quiceno. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
BOSTON DEBATE LEAGUE
Debate en Español
857-350-4274
bostondebate.org
info@bostondebate.org
Twitter: @bostondebate
Facebook: BostonDebate
Instagram: @bostondebate
FIND US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER!
“Like” us on Facebook WbzCentroYadires
Follow us on Twitter @YadiresWBZ
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.