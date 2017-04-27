Nursery-Rhyme Flash Mobs Promote Kindergarten In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – 1,500 Boston school children sang and danced in public places Thursday to get their peers ready for school.
The program Countdown For Kindergarten held a nursery rhyme-singing “flash mobs” in 20 locations around the city to encourage children to read and to develop a life-long love of learning.
Program manager Josette Williams took a group of 150 children to Dudley Square. She says nursery rhymes were just right for the project.
“What I thought was, why not take those songs, bring them out into a public place, typically a place you wouldn’t necessarily get a positive narrative about where these locations are. I thought, why not bring life to them?” Williams said.
Williams started the Boston program four years ago and says the program has gained in popularity.
