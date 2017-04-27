Bobcat That Attacked Dogs, Lunged At Police In Barre Had Rabies

BARRE (AP) — An animal control officer says a bobcat that attacked two large dogs and lunged at two police officers in Massachusetts this week tested positive for rabies.
Barre Animal Control Officer Laura Pease told the Telegram & Gazette on Thursday that the bobcat had porcupine quills in its mouth and in her experience that generally means they have rabies.
Police Chief John Carbone and a sergeant responded to home in the central Massachusetts town on Tuesday after a family reported that a cat was attacking their much larger Bernese Mountain dogs.
When police arrived, the dogs were in the house and the bobcat was under the porch.
Carbone fired several rounds when the cat ran and jumped at them, killing it.
The dogs were treated for puncture wounds.
