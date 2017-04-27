Report: Offer Made For Aaron Hernandez’s North Attleboro Home

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — An offer is reportedly on the table to buy Aaron Hernandez‘s home in North Attleboro.

The Boston Herald reports that the estate has received an offer for the 7,100-square-foot home, which has been on the market for over a year, but it expires Friday. The paper also says the ex-NFL star’s estate has no money left.

The 15-room home was listed for just under $1.3 million.

Hernandez was arrested at the house in June 2013 in the murder of Odin Lloyd.

The former Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence for that murder when he hung himself last week in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center in Shirley.

The Herald said a motion to expand the powers of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, over the estate was filed Wednesday, in order to allow her to sell the house.

If that sale goes through, The Herald says the profit would be part of the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Ursula Ward, the mother of Odin Lloyd.