Police Arrest 3 They Say Threatened Man With Gun Over Facebook Live

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Police arrested three men they say used Facebook Live to threaten one of the men’s cousins with a gun.

Weymouth Police arrested Kedersen Michel, 19, Claude Rosier, 20, and Jonathan Bonner-Minus, 21, on several firearms charges Tuesday. According to a police report, they will face additional charges of threat to commit murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and intimidation of a witness.

Police said the three were planning to drive from Boston to Weymouth to confront Michel’s cousin because, Michel told officers, they were “beefing.”

Weymouth Police said they spoke with the intended victim, who told them he saw Michel on Facebook Live, flanked by Bonner-Minus and Rosier, pointing a gun at the screen and saying, “Come out, stop hiding, I’m going to shoot you.”

He showed police screenshots of the men from the video, which they said were the same three men they pulled over.

Officers were called to Donald Street in Weymouth after a report of a man, later identified as Michel, “waving a gun around” inside an SUV.

They spotted Michel at the scene and pulled him over. According to the police report, he told officers he had “screwed up” and was just trying to go home.

Officers said they found a loaded handgun that had its serial number scratched off inside the car.

They said Michel told them he was the one waving that gun.

Police said the gun in the video appeared to be the one taken from the car.

They also said they found marijuana in the car that appeared to be packaged for sale, and an iPad that may have been used to record the alleged Facebook Live threat.