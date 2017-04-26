Wednesday’s Child: 10-Year-Old Jordan

Jordan is a happy, personable ten-year-old boy of African American descent. He is always smiling and saying “hi!” Jordan enjoys playing outside, building with Legos, playing cards, telling jokes and making others laugh. Jordan reports he would like to be a professional athlete or police officer when he grows up.

Jordan is a smart boy who regularly completes his homework and gets along well with his peers. Jordan has an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) that assists with emotional support during school time. Jordan has done well in the last school year and reports math is his favorite subject. Jordan responds well to a highly structured environment with clear, consistent limits. Jordan is mostly cooperative but occasionally presents with highly distractible and impulsive behavior. When distracted or upset, Jordan responds best to space, mindfulness activities and guided imagery. Explaining expectations ahead of time and establishing eye contact before speaking to him also helps.

Jordan is legally freed for adoption and can be placed in any type of family constellation. Jordan prefers to be placed with a mother and a father, but he is open to other types of families. Jordan has a little sister whom he cares about deeply but they are unable to be placed together. He reports he does not want to be adopted without her therefore maintaining their relationship is necessary. Any interested families must be willing to maintain 4 visits per year with Jordan’s biological mother in Massachusetts per the Open Adoption Agreement.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.