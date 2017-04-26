WBZ Cares: An Idea Created By Two Friends Making A Lasting Impact For Youth Sports

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, WBZ Cares highlights a worthy non-profit organization, and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month’s organization, “Good Sports,” a Quincy-based organization that gives all kids the lifelong benefits of sports and physical activity by providing sporting equipment to those most in need.

It grew from an idea two friends had more than a decade ago, to an organization that has helped nearly four-million kids have the chance to play. Christy Keswick, Chief Operating Officer, is proud of their their accomplishments but finds there is a constant need to help those who need access to equipment.

“I think we’re proud of the way that we have built the organization, to make sure its sustainable for the future. And that we know there is a lot more work to do so, we see the future and we still see there’s need out there. There’s communities that we need to serve. But we are very proud of the work that we have done,” Keswick said.

For CEO Melissa Harper, she says they’ve never lost sight of their original mission.

“I think one of the things that I am most proud of in terms of what we have accomplished is how the spectrum of service we provide has grown,” she said. “Now when I think about Good Sports, and what we are making possible, I think about the fact that we are making active play and physical activity, possible for kids no matter where they are. They could be in school, they could be after-school, they could be in a competitive sports program in the evening. It doesn’t really matter where a kid is during the day, there’s a chance that Good Sports has touched them.” she said.

Keswick says those in the sports world have been instrumental in helping Good Sports achieve their goals.

“Through the years we have worked with David Ortiz, here in the Boston market, we worked with Rob Gronkowski, so really for us it’s about matching kinda what their interests is and their passion in giving back,” she said.

Harper says while they help organizations in all 50 states, they still concentrate on local needs across the state.

“In Worcester, in Springfield, and in Lawrence, in Lowell, in Brockton, you know any area of the state where there’s a real disparity of access is where we really focus,” she said.

For more information about Good Sports, visit: goodsports.org or the WBZ Cares section on the CBSBoston.com website during the month of April.