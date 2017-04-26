Pedroia Out For Red Sox-Yankees; Here’s Wednesday’s Lineup

April 26, 2017 3:23 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia will sit out Wednesday’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees. The second baseman was previously expected to play as he nurses knee and ankle injuries suffered last weekend in Baltimore.

Marco Hernandez will replace Pedroia at second base, while Josh Rutledge will enter the lineup at third base in place of Pablo Sandoval, whom the Red Sox recently placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained knee.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts will move to the leadoff spot in the lineup, while Jackie Bradley Jr. will slide up to sixth. Rutledge and Hernandez will bat seventh and eighth, respectively.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Yanks:

1. Xander Bogaerts, SS
2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
3. Mookie Betts, RF
4. Mitch Moreland, 1B
5. Hanley Ramirez, DH
6. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
7. Josh Rutledge, 3B
8. Marco Hernandez, 2B
9. Sandy Leon, C
— Rick Porcello, SP

