NightSide – Judge Says No To Sanctuary City Crackdown

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has made it clear that one of the key components of his immigration policy is to go after sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Both the President and his Attorney General Jeff Sessions have said that cities that continue to protect illegal immigrants risk losing federal funding. Today, however, a federal judge blocked the government from pulling funds on the grounds that it could cause cities “immediate irreparable harm”. Are you surprised to see yet another Trump policy get knocked down by the courts? Has a liberal bias taken hold in the judicial branch?
Originally broadcast April 25th, 2017.