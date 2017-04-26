NightSide – Get Your Health Insurance Questions Answered

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about healthcare policy and to take your calls! Secretary Sudders will discuss healthcare developments both here in Massachusetts and on the national level. Are you concerned for the future of healthcare in this country? Do you still hope to see Republicans repeal Obamacare? Are you looking to find out more about your coverage options here in Massachusetts?
Originally broadcast April 25th, 2017.