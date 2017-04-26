SCUBA Diver Helps With Proposal At New England Aquarium

BOSTON (CBS) — A Needham man proposed to his girlfriend Sunday at the New England Aquarium–with help from a SCUBA diver.
David McGloin told WBZ-TV he proposed to Courtney Miceli, from Shirley by hiring the aquarium to have the SCUBA diver hold up a sign, seen above, reading “Will you marry me, Courtney?”
As their 11-year-old daughter filmed, Courtney said yes.
After the proposal, the family were taken to the conference room overlooking the harbor where they enjoyed champagne.
The New England Aquarium said they get about 15 proposals each year.