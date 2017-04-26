JFK Diary Sells For $718,000 At Boston Auction

April 26, 2017 3:01 PM
BOSTON (AP) — A diary kept by John F. Kennedy during his brief stint as a journalist after World War II has sold for more than $718,000 at auction.

Boston-based RR Auction says the diary sold Wednesday for $718,750, far exceeding the pre-sale estimate of $200,000. It says the winning bid was made in person by JFK collector Joseph Alsop, of Beverly.

The diary was written in 1945 when the 28-year-old Kennedy was a correspondent for Hearst newspapers and traveled through a devastated Europe.

It provides insights into Kennedy’s thoughts on world leaders of the era. Kennedy reflects on the legacy of Hitler and presages the future of the United Nations.

The 61-page diary was given by Kennedy to Deirdre Henderson, a research assistant in his campaign office in the late 1950s.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Tina Gao reports

