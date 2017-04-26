Keller @ Large: If Ivanka Trump Plays Politics, She Has To Take The Heat

BOSTON (CBS) – There are many smart analysts working at CNN, and there’s a reason why their website is one of the most-visited news sites online.

But every once in a while they come up with a real clunker.

Chris Cillizza wrote a piece Tuesday criticizing the spectators at a conference in Germany for booing Ivanka Trump when she claimed her father had been a longtime advocate for paid leave for working women.

Wrote Cillizza: “It’s important to remember that Ivanka is, first and foremost, her father’s daughter. As such, she is going to defend him…. booing her for defending her dad is poor form.”

Really?

Perhaps they were objecting to the falsehood she was trying to peddle.

Reporting during the campaign noted that most Trump businesses do not offer paid maternity leave. Instead, they comply with the federal law requiring companies to give up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off after a birth.

Reminded by the moderator of her father’s disgraceful behavior toward and comments about women over the years, Ivanka replied: “I’ve heard the criticism from the media.”

Like father, like daughter, pretending a criticism is narrow and petty when in this case, the presence of millions of women marching in the streets last winter suggests it goes a bit deeper than that.

If Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton or any other political offspring want to jump into the arena and spin for their parent, that’s fine.

But contrary to Cillizza’s spin, they better be ready to take the heat.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: