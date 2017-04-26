Body Cam Video Shows Officer Stopping Man From Jumping Off Roof

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS) – Dramatic video from a police body camera shows an officer getting to a man just in time before he can jump off a roof.
Hamden police say officer Justin Martin responded to the Whitney Center senior living community last Friday for a report of a combative resident.
According to police, Martin met with staff and the elderly resident before the man took off running.
Video from the department-issued body camera shows Martin racing up the stairs and onto a rooftop terrace, six stories up. There, you can see the resident going head first over a waist-high railing, but Martin is able to grab his legs and pull him back to safety.
Even after being rescued, police say the resident continued to kick his feet and struggle with Martin. The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.