Cambridge Passes Resolution To Ban Public Employees From Using United Airlines

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Leaders in the city of Cambridge don’t want any public employees using United Airlines in order to conduct official business.
The City Council has passed a resolution that asks the city manager to ban any employee from using public funds to fly on United as long as there is an alternative.
The proposal is a response to the viral video from earlier this month that shows a passenger being dragged off a flight.
“Clearly, United Airlines does not reflect Cambridge’s values,” Councilor Leland Cheung told The Boston Globe.
Cheung’s proposal also states that the incident “could be construed as a hate crime” because “the victim was an Asian male and the stereotype is that Asians will be submissive and unresisting.”
The City Council says an apology from the airline’s CEO was unacceptable and United has a history of poor service and questionable practices.
