Rajon Rondo Says He Won’t Play In Game 5 Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Rajon Rondo and his fractured thumb will not play in Wednesday night’s Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

It was reported Tuesday night that Rondo would try to give it a go when the Bulls and Celtics resume their first-round playoff series in Boston, but the point guard told reporters he will not be playing after Chicago’s morning shootaround on Wednesday.

Rondo says he will not play tonight. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 26, 2017

Rondo on his thumb: "It's still broke." Unclear if he'll be able to play in Game 6. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 26, 2017

Hoiberg says it's still "a long shot" that Rondo plays at all in this series. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 26, 2017

Rondo, who suffered the injury in Chicago’s Game 2 win last week, was a big part of the Bulls taking the first two games of the series in Boston. He quarterbacked their offense in vintage Rondo fashion, averaging 11.5 points, 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds, while also adding 3.5 steals. Chicago’s offense has sputtered without him, averaging just 91 points in Games 3 and 4 after scoring 104 points in each of the first two games of the set.

Doctors initially said it would take about two weeks for Rondo’s thumb to heal, but no one was really surprised on Tuesday night when reports surfaced that he was going to try to play.

For now, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be a factor in the next two games of the series, which is tied 2-2. We’ll have to wait and see if he’ll be able to go on Sunday if the series goes seven games.

