Bruins Name Bruce Cassidy Franchise’s 28th Head Coach

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s no more interim tag on Bruce Cassidy.

The Boston Bruins have named Cassidy the franchise’s 28th head coach, the team announced early Wednesday morning. Terms of Cassidy’s contract were not announced.

Cassidy served as the interim head coach following Claude Julien’s firing in February, guiding the B’s to an 18-8-1 regular season record to get them into the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. The Bruins fell to the Ottawa Senators in six games in the first-round of the playoffs, but the Bruins brass had seen enough of a turnaround to give Cassidy the full-time gig.

Cassidy got the most out of Boston’s roster after taking over for Julien on February 9, as the Bruins ranked first in the NHL in goals per game at 3.37 and allowed the fewest shots (741) in the league. They also tied for second in the NHL in power play percentage at 28.7% and tied for third in goals allowed per game at 2.30.