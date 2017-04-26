School Warns Parents About Controversial Netflix Show ’13 Reasons Why’

NEWTON (CBS) – A local school district is warning parents about a popular new show on Netflix that centers on the suicide of a teenager.

“13 Reasons Why” is about a high schooler who takes her own life and leaves behind clues explaining why.

In a letter to parents, Newton Public Schools calls the series concerning.

“As a community that has felt the tragic impact of youth suicide, we are particularly concerned about the content of this series,” Superintendent David Fleishman wrote. “These issues are extraordinarily challenging and may be difficult for some students to process in a healthy and appropriate way.”

Fleishman is encouraging parents to ask their child if they know about the show. If they want to see it, he recommends that parents preview it first or watch it with them, and talk about the issues the show raises.

“Suicide is a very tough issue,” Fleishman told WBZ-TV. “I think we have a special responsibility to let our community know that they need to work with their children in addressing tough issues.”

Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, tells CBS News that the show is not for every teenager – and that “binge-watching” all 13 episodes back-to-back could be overwhelming.

“I would watch it if your kid is in a solid state of mental health. If you have a kid who is struggling or is some years out from a mental health issue — anyone who’s had a suicide attempt or become suicidal — they should just stay away from this show,” Moutier said.

Several other districts across the country are warning parents about the graphic content.