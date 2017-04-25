WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Baby Penguins Weighed At New England Aquarium On World Penguin Day

April 25, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: New England Aquarium, Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) –Boston celebrated World Penguin Day Tuesday with some of the newest members of the species.

The New England Aquarium weighed two little blue penguins that are less than 2 months old, and they seemed to take pretty well to being handled.

two penguins Baby Penguins Weighed At New England Aquarium On World Penguin Day

Two of the baby penguins weighed at the New England Aquarium (WBZ)

These penguins will grow to about 13 inches tall and weigh about three pounds. The little blue penguins, found in Australia and New Zealand, are the smallest penguin species in the world.

penguin weigh up close Baby Penguins Weighed At New England Aquarium On World Penguin Day

A penguin is weighed at the New England Aquarium (WBZ)

Exhibit manager Heather Urquhart said global warming and overfishing remain a threat to the penguins.

“For some of these species, the challenges are really affecting their population numbers,” she said.

The little blue penguins will soon be on display for the public.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kendall Buhl reports: 

