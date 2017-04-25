Baby Penguins Weighed At New England Aquarium On World Penguin Day

BOSTON (CBS) –Boston celebrated World Penguin Day Tuesday with some of the newest members of the species.
The New England Aquarium weighed two little blue penguins that are less than 2 months old, and they seemed to take pretty well to being handled.
These penguins will grow to about 13 inches tall and weigh about three pounds. The little blue penguins, found in Australia and New Zealand, are the smallest penguin species in the world.
Exhibit manager Heather Urquhart said global warming and overfishing remain a threat to the penguins.
“For some of these species, the challenges are really affecting their population numbers,” she said.
The little blue penguins will soon be on display for the public.
