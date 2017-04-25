WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Pro Golfer Tweets That United Airlines Broke His Golf Clubs

April 25, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Golf, Mat Goggin, PGA Tour, United Airlines

Bryan Altman

It just keeps getting worse for United Airlines. Today, two weeks after video surfaced of police officers forcibly removing a passenger from an overbooked United flight and dragging his unconscious body down the aisle of the aircraft, professional golfer Mat Goggin tweeted out a picture of his broken golf clubs and laid the blame at United’s feet following a flight with the airline.

Of course, in light of recent news, Goggin also had to take a shot at the beleaguered airline, saying “I was going to complain but I must admit I’m a little intimidated by @united.”

While the incident is unfortunate, Goggin, who hails from Australia and has won on the PGA’s Web.com Tour multiple times in his career, might not be without clubs for too long.

Almost immediately after he tweeted out the photo of his busted clubs, TaylorMade Golf tweeted back at him “we’re on it.”

Considering the broken clubs are TaylorMade, it’s safe to assume Goggin is sponsored by the company and will have a new set in no time.

Still, amateur and professional golfers alike might find themselves thinking twice about putting their precious cargo onto a United flight anytime soon.

