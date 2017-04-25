Two Lowell Teens Stop Man From Jumping Off Bridge

LOWELL (CBS) — Two Lowell teens are being credited with helping to save a man’s life after they stopped him from jumping off a bridge…twice.

Justin Petterson and Jesse Carrier were on Bridge River Bridge just after 10 p.m. Monday night. They spotted a man who appeared to be drunk and angry on the other side of the railing, ready to jump into the Merrimack River.

“He was being disrespectful to everybody, telling them ‘It’s not worth it, I’m going to take my life,'” recalled Jesse.

The man told the teens he was a 30-year-old alcoholic named Eric who had no one to help him.

“I was like do you have any sisters or brothers? Would they be wanting you to do this right now? And he was like ‘No, I have nobody,'” Jesse continued.

At that point, both boys had a hold of Eric’s sweatshirt.

“He was getting upset and aggressive,” said Justin. “But eventually, I just pulled him over. That’s what I felt like I had to do.”

They walked him to a nearby Dunkin Donuts and bought him a coffee. But before they knew it, the man was headed back. That was when the boys called 911.

“They got there just in time,” said Lt. Steve O’Neill of the Lowell Police. “I think it’s outstanding and I think their parents did a good job raising them and they know the right thing to do.”

Together, the police and the boys helped Eric down. He was then sent to the hospital for a full psychological evaluation.

“It could be worse, he could be in the water and they still [would be] looking for him,” said Jesse. “But now he’s saved and he’s getting the help he needs, I hope.”

Justin also said, “I’m just glad he’s okay. Nobody deserves to feel like that, the way he did, that low. I felt bad for the guy.”

Eric’s sister has reached out to thank Jesse on Facebook.