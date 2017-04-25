Homeless Sex Offender Accused In 2016 South End Assault Facing New Charges

BOSTON (CBS) — A convicted sex offender accused of breaking into a South End apartment and assaulting two women last year is facing new charges in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday.

Ronald Brown, 53, is due to be arraigned on multiple counts of breaking and entering, larceny, receiving stolen property, and photographing a person in the nude.

He’s been held without bail since his arrest in a violent attack and rape in the South End in October 2016.

Police said he broke into the two women’s Clarendon Street apartment in the middle of the night, tied up both women, and blindfolded and gagged one of them before raping her.

During that attack, he allegedly yelled, “I hate Chinese people, if you scream I’ll kill you.”

Brown is a level-3 convicted rapist with a history of assaults and breaking and entering. According to the Sex Offender Registry Board website, Brown was convicted on two counts of aggravated rape in 1986.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said the new charges come from other break-ins that took place throughout September-October 2016 in the South End in which Brown is also accused.

They said Brown is also charged with filming a person through the window of an apartment.