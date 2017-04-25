Red Sox-Yankees Postponed; Rescheduled As Day-Night Doubleheader On July 16

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Yankees will have to wait another day to begin their three-game series at Fenway Park.
With rain in the forecast for much of the evening, Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game has been postponed. It has been rescheduled as the first game of a day-night doubleheader when the Yankees make their next visit to Boston, on Sunday, July 16, beginning at 1:05 pm.
Tickets for Tuesday night’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest in July. The regularly scheduled game on July 16 remains at 8:05 pm.