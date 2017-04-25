Dustin Pedroia (Knee) Day-To-Day, Could Avoid Disabled List

BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia got embroiled in so much drama with the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, the fact that he got hurt by Manny Machado’s slide almost became an afterthought.
However, the Red Sox second baseman may still avoid the disabled list. Pedroia had his left knee and ankle examined at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. The Red Sox later released a statement declaring Pedroia as day-to-day.
Pedroia sat out Saturday and Sunday’s games at Camden Yards in Baltimore after Machado’s hard slide into his leg on Friday. Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes later threw behind Machado in an apparent attempt to hit him with a pitch, which earned Barnes a four-game suspension.
Elsewhere on the Red Sox injury front, third baseman Pablo Sandoval sprained his right knee during Sunday’s 6-2 Red Sox win and reportedly had an MRI on Monday. His and Pedroia’s availability for Tuesday night’s series opener against the Yankees at Fenway Park is in question.
David Price, who continues to work his way back from a strained left elbow, reportedly had a “productive day” on Monday at Fenway Park that included a 45-pitch bullpen session. Price has not pitched this season and there remains no timetable for his return.
Expect status updates for Pedroia, Sandoval, and Price to come out later on Tuesday.