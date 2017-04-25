Keller @ Large: Trump’s First 100 Days – Who Cares?

BOSTON (CBS) – Before the deluge of “first 100 days” coverage turns into a tsunami, allow me to get my two cents in – or rather, my two words:

Who cares?

The 100 days metric for judging a new president came out of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s effort to take charge of the Depression-plagued nation during the 100 days of the 1933 Congressional session.

But because Roosevelt’s opening blitz was such a political success, presidents have taken to it as a political gimmick, and of course, the media has always loved easy anniversary pegs.

But as a governing tool, the first 100 days is meaningless, especially for our current president.

There was no way that the rank inexperience of Mr. Trump and his inner circle wasn’t going to hamstring him early on, and that’s exactly what has happened. The notion that a brilliant self-marketer with zero government experience was going to take Washington by storm was always a joke, given the complexity of the issues he’s facing and the profound divisions within his own party and the nation.

But it is also silly for anyone to be writing Trump off so early.

The economy is doing better, and while it may never lift up many of the voters who bought his gratuitous promises, he will realize political benefit if the recovery continues.

The proper time for judging this presidency, as with all first-term presidents, will be the fall of next year, when voters – not a bunch of chin-stroking pundits – will either give him a vote of confidence or turn the House back over to the Democrats.

If it’s the former, then you’ll have to say the first 675 days were a success; if it’s the latter, we’re talking major flop.

