WBZ NewsRadio Wins 4 Regional Murrow Awards

BOSTON (CBS) – The winners are out, and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 has captured four prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism, including the much-coveted award for Overall Excellence.
WBZ also won the awards for Best Newscast, Excellence in Social Media, for a live Facebook report by Carl Stevens during a huge water main break, and Excellence in Writing, for a piece called Introducing Kristen Eck. The Laurie Kirby story shared with listeners that long time traffic reporter Scott Eck was transgender, and would now be living, and reporting, as Kristen.
Last year, WBZ NewsRadio went on to win the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. National winners are selected in June from among the regional winners.