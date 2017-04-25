WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Head-On Collision Kills 1, Seriously Injures 2 Adults, 2 Children

April 25, 2017 9:02 PM
Filed Under: Fatal, head-on collision, Juli McDonald, Milton

MILTON (CBS) — A serious crash in Milton has left one person dead and four others seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon, according to Milton Police.

Two vehicles collided head-on on Randolph Avenue before 3:45 p.m, according to Lt. Kevin Foley from the Milton Police Department.

Officials said, the adult male driving a gray Sedan was killed upon impact. In the other car, the male driver, the female passenger, and two children all suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

The road was closed from 3:45 to 8 p.m.

Foley called the road a “fast street” and said police were already working on trying to reduce speeding in the area.

He could not comment on whether the weather was a factor.

Milton Police and State Police are continuing to investigate. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

