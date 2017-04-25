WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Mega Millions Ticket Price Rising To $2

April 25, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Lottery, Mega Millions

BOSTON (CBS) — The price of Mega Millions tickets will increase from $1 to $2 later this year.

According to a memo written by New York Gaming Commission general counsel Edmund Burns, the rules will change nationwide in order to decrease the probability of winning and create larger jackpots.

Prize amounts will increase for lower-level prizes, too–including a third-level increase from $5,000 to $10,000, and a fifth-level increase from $50 to $200.

The change will take place on October 28 and be in effect for the October 31 drawing.

