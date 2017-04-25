WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Lowe’s $50 Mother’s Day Coupon Is A Scam

April 25, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Lowe's, Scam

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (CBS) – Sorry, moms. What may look like a Mother’s Day gift from Lowe’s this year is too good to be true.

Facebook users have been circulating a post that claims to offer $50 off your next purchase at Lowe’s “to celebrate Mother’s Day.” The link takes coupon seekers to a survey that is really a phishing scam.

lowes coupon scam Lowes $50 Mothers Day Coupon Is A Scam

The fake Lowe’s coupon (Screengrab via Facebook)

Lowe’s has responded to questions on its Facebook page about the fake offer.

lowes hardware store Lowes $50 Mothers Day Coupon Is A Scam

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Coupon scams on Facebook are nothing new. Last fall, Stop & Shop warned customers that an alleged $75 coupon that also took people to a suspicious online website was also fraudulent.

